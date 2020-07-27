Three local women will present the Perfectly Me All Girls Conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Chester Hynes Community Center, 2101 W. 11th Ave.

All activities are free and open to the public. Masks are required for entry. Recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, according to a news release.

Organizers are Commeka Goodloe, founder of the Perfectly Me Movement; Melanie Madkin, an educator with Teach for America; and Tomekia Moore, executive director of HYPE Communities Inc. and unit director of the Boys & Girls Club of McGehee.

Motivational speakers will include Portia Jones of Inspired 2 Jump; LaToya Getter, a local pageant director; and philanthropist, Leaundra Sanders. The conference will also include a DJ and lunch will be served.

Madkin, who will be getting the girls up and moving with plenty of physical stimulation, believes that confidence is key to a healthy self-image.

Madkin, Goodloe and Moore joined forces to promote positive and healthy outcomes for girls throughout the Pine Bluff community.

Goodloe, a licensed master-level social worker, founded the Perfectly Me Movement.

“She saw the need for all little girls to be lifted up regardless of race, cultural background, or financial standing and worked tirelessly to initiate the movement’s first project and conference in 2012. Since then she’s gone on to host several conferences to major success and recognition, reaching girls ages 5 years old to 17 years old,” according to the release.

Goodloe partnered with Moore and Madkin to maximize the reach of the movement, according to the release.

“All three women bear fond memories of growing up in Pine Bluff and remember the endearing and beautiful women who poured into them as little girls,” according to the release.

“It is my hope that each girl who attends the conference walks away with enough confidence that she will never hold her head down again,” an organizer said.

Details: Tomekia Moore, 870-872-2229.