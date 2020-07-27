A virtual scholarship banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, via Zoom, honoring several alumni from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

The UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter will present the event, according to a news release.

Honorees include Leon Jones Jr. and Dr. Bishawn Watson Morris, both from the class of 1995; Dr. Kendall Wilson, class of 2000; Joy Farver Mathews, class of 2007; Markia Herron, class of 2011; and Kolby McNeal, class of 2020.

“Celebrating Achievement of UAPB Young Alumni” is the theme.

Contributions to this scholarship may be made by using Cash App - $pulaskicountyalum, PayPal - pulaskicountyalum@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 3236, Little Rock, AR 72203, according to the news release.

Details: UAPB/AM&N Pulaski County Alumni Chapter, www.uapb-pulaskico.com.