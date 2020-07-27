White Hall School District recently announced its policy for providing free and reduced price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program, Afterschool Snack Program, and/or School Breakfast Program.

Each school and/or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party. The price for a paid student breakfast is $1.50. The price charged for a paid student lunch is $3, according to a news release.

The household size and income criteria on the application will be used to determine eligibility for free and reduced price benefits for school year 2020-2021. Children from households whose income is at or below these levels are eligible for free or reduced price meals.

For example, to receive free lunch, for a household of two people, the income limit is $22,412 annually. For reduced price meals for a household of two people, the income limit is $31,894.

Household application forms are being distributed by the school with a letter informing households of the availability of free and reduced price meals for their children. Only one application should be submitted for each household.

Applications are also available at the principal’s office in each school. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households must complete the application and return it to the school. Applications cannot be approved unless it contains complete information as described in the instructions provided with the application. Applications may be submitted at any time during the school year as circumstances change. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and verification of data.

In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating. To file a program discrimination complaint, a complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, which can be obtained online at https://www.ascr.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf or from any USDA office by calling 866-632-9992.

Under the provisions of the free and reduced price meal policy the determining officials will review applications and determine eligibility. Details: White Hall School District, 870-247-2171.