The U.S. Census Bureau will begin emailing households in low-responding areas to encourage them to respond to the 2020 Census, according to a July 27 news release.

At Pine Bluff, the agency will soon start the training sessions for the Census takers. After Aug. 11, they should be prepared to visit homes that haven’t responded to the Census, according to Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman.

Millions of emails will be sent this week through September, according to the release from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“These emails supplement a final campaign reminding people to respond to the 2020 Census on their own, as census takers begin asking households to respond to the census. The messages alert households in low-response areas that time is running out and their response to the 2020 Census is important for their communities,” according to the release.

The emails will invite people to respond online at 2020census.gov. People who receive the email and haven’t already responded are urged to click on the link provided and complete the census online.

“The emails will go to all households that the Census Bureau has contact information for in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50%. This will include households who may have already responded. In total, the Census Bureau expects to email more than 20 million households in these low-responding areas,” according to the release.

The email messages will come from 2020census@subscriptions.census.gov and will give people the option to opt out of receiving future messages. The Census Bureau is also considering sending text messages to areas that have low response.

The Census Bureau’s recent success with contacting households by email to participate in the Household Pulse Survey prompted the agency to add these methods to support the 2020 Census. This contact method will help increase response rates and reduce the need for in-person follow-up, according to the release.

The Census Bureau is increasing other outreach efforts to encourage everyone to respond to the census online, by phone or by mail. The Census Bureau recently announced that it has launched Mobile Questionnaire Assistance, a program that offers assistance with responding at locations such as grocery stores and pharmacies in low-responding areas.

Households have until Oct. 31 to respond to the 2020 Census. However, census takers have begun following up with households that haven’t responded yet in select areas and will begin following up with households nationwide in August.

Details: my2020census.gov or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.