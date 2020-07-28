From 6-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, the ninth annual prayer rally will be held on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center. House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, along with local and national prayer leaders will lead the prayers, according to a news release.

“From Pine Bluff, Arkansas, across America, the streets, schools, homes and neighborhoods are witnessing days of pandemic proportions with COVID-19, and disconnect from godly principles and values,” according to the release. “Divided people from politics to pulpits continue to breed cycles of hate and divisiveness and as a result of this — disunity, crime, murder is way too frequent and increasing. Where is the help? Who can we turn to?”

Things will change for the better, organizers said while promoting the prayer rally Aug. 1.

“We’ve seen the positive results from prayer. Pine Bluff is better when God’s people are praying in unity and in agreement for His Will to be done and we must not take these moments for granted,” organizers said in the news release.

The theme is, YOU’RE SURROUNDED.

“It conveys that Pine Bluff has and is building its strongest prayer wall with a focus on a city, a municipality, a people being surrounded by love, prayer, faith, courage and most importantly, the Word of God. Mayor Washington has already confirmed her attendance as well as other officials,” according to the release.

The theme comes from biblical passages confirming God’s protection, covering and healing of His people who commit to prayer.

“The organizers are inviting pastors, parents, youth, city officials, community and civic leaders to come together in a literal ‘circle of love’ beyond ethnicity, race, denomination, political party, etc.,” according to the release. “The goal for ‘Prayer Rally 9’ is that Pine Bluff ministries and concerned citizens will come out in church vans/buses, cars and gather for this 3 hours of cleansing prayer that brings favor and results as God desires.”

Prayers of love and unity will be prayed for various entities including the church, family, education, government, media, military as well as issues that focus on non-violence, the economy and overall betterment for residents of Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

Two special radio shows will highlight interviews from the organizers. On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. leaders will speak on 101.3, The Beat in Pine Bluff. On Friday at 7:30 a.m., organizers will discuss the event on www.joynetradio.com. Details: Saint Mary Harris, www.houseofbreadark.org or 870-872-2196.