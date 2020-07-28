Hot Springs Village Police Department made a felony traffic stop of a Jessieville man who had fled from Garland County Sheriff’s Department.

In unrelated cases, an officer making a report about hit-and-run damage and the complainant had to jump out of the way when an SUV swerved, and the officer subsequently made a DWI arrest.

A flaming canning jar was rolled down a driveway.

Also, 4 more Villagers told police someone had filed for unemployment in their name.



July 8

A westbound Dodge SUV crossed the North Barcelona centerline, hitting an eastbound Cadillac SUV around 6 p.m. The latter’s driver was injured and taken to a Hot Springs hospital. The Dodge’s driver, who suffered minor bruises, was cited for driving left of center. She said she blacked out before the wreck. Both vehicles were towed. Damage: Cadillac, $10,000; Dodge, $8,000

A Manifico Way resident said a dog apparently scratched mulch from her flowerbed and defecated. She did not witness it, but said a neighbor’s dog roams freely. An officer spoke to the neighbor about the Saline County leash law.

A Villager received a call marked “private” on caller ID, and the caller said her Social Security number had been used in a fraudulent manner, and she would have to pay. When the recipient said it was a scam, the caller started saying “mean things” and hung up.

After a complainant said a van was driving 20 mph and was all over DeSoto Boulevard near Calella Road, an officer saw it leaving a bank and followed it, but saw no violations or unsafe driving.

A dog reportedly had been barking all day in the Dulzura Way area at 7:10 p.m., but it could not be heard when an officer arrived.

After a Garland County Villager reported receiving threatening calls from another woman, a responding officer saw the complainant pushing a flaming jar up the driveway, away from her home. She said she wanted to extinguish it without breaking the glass, then doused it with water. She believes the harassing caller is a woman who contacted her from Next Door online about therapy. The initial conversation changed to the caller saying she would like to rent a room in the complainant’s residence. The victim said the other woman said her boyfriend had kicked her out of the home. After meeting the other woman a few times, the victim said her room was no longer available. In subsequent weeks the victim said she had received threats, including threats to her cat. She reported a threatening text to police earlier in the day. At 9 p.m. she heard a car honk, and went outside, seeing a dark, low vehicle. A passenger reportedly lit a glass jar and rolled it down the driveway. The report said it appeared to have a flammable substance such as diesel fuel or gasoline, with paper towels inside. The case was under investigation at the time of the report.

After a DeSoto Boulevard traffic stop on a westbound Ford F-250 for not displaying a license plate, the driver was arrested for violating a no-contact order, and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license. The report said the plate had been improperly displayed inside behind a dark tinted window.

A Gaucho Lane resident received a warning about the Garland County leash law.



July 9

An officer found a white GMC truck parked with an empty Marine Master boat trailer at DeSoto boat ramp, without lake user credentials displayed, at 9:04 a.m. The truck was not registered to a Village address.

A small snake was in a Sitiar Way waterfall at 10:10 a.m., but went under a rock and would not come out for at least several minutes.

Three dogs were reportedly loose in the Segovia Drive area. The report said it is believed to be the same 3 dogs seen a day earlier in the area, when 1 was caught and taken to the animal shelter. A non-resident had already come and picked up that dog, and police left a message at his home.

Another Villager reported a fraudulent claim for unemployment. The first complainant is a Fountain Lake teacher; this one teaches at Jessieville. She said the claim was filed in her maiden name, which she has not used for more than a decade.

An officer was dispatched at 3:03 p.m. to a Highway 7 bank, where an individual was reportedly unruly. The individual was gone when an officer arrived.

An eastbound Nissan Versa slid off DeSoto Boulevard, just east of San Fernando, at 4:30 p.m. It became airborne at a utility access road, then slid to the bottom of an embankment by a creek, resting on its side. The driver had minor scrapes. Damage: $10,000.

A stray cat found on La Vista Lane was taken to the animal shelter.

Arkansas State Police told police the agency had Timothy Montgomery, 26, in custody at Saline County jail. The Saline County man was wanted on an HSV warrant for a May 7 residential burglary.



July 10

An officer relocated a snake that was caught on a glue pad at a Saldana Way home.

A patrolling officer saw a Toyota truck on the grassy area outside Danville Gate at 1:29 p.m. He said he was trying to get in to paint a house, and became stuck while turning around outside the gate, but was pulled out. He was taken into custody on a Garland County failure-to-appear warrant and was taken to jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license.

Firefighters pulled a Salvatierra homeowner from Lake Balboa. She had fallen off a dock and was unable to get out around 2:50 p.m. LifeNet and an officer were also dispatched.

Police removed a dead deer found under steps around 8:40 p.m. at an Ontur Lane home.



July 11

After an early-morning traffic stop on DeSoto Boulevard for an SUV that appeared to have an altered paper license, the driver was charged with failure to register and no proof of insurance.

Police were called to Carmona Storage Units at 9:07 a.m., where a man was upset that his tools were among items about to be auctioned. The auctioneer said the man had stored tools 5 years without permission, and the business’ owner had authorized contents to be sold. He said he was aware the tool owner said he would file a civil lawsuit and had contacted an attorney.

After a report of dam parking at 10:45 a.m., an officer found a man parked on Lake Maria Dam. The man was fishing with his 2 sons from the dam bank and said he had parked there before. The officer pointed out a new sign that said “authorized vehicles only.” The driver said he had not seen it, and reparked in the parking area.

An officer directed DeSoto Boulevard traffic beside DeSoto Games Area after a wheel came off a boat trailer around 12:49 p.m.

A westbound white SUV was reportedly all over the road on DeSoto Boulevard, near Calella Road, at 6:35 p.m.

A beach patrol member spoke to a man who had an off-leash dog at Balboa Beach around 7:45 p.m. When told it was a policy violation, the man and dog left.



July 12

The trailer on a pickup parked at DeSoto Marina was in the traffic lane, causing vehicles to have to back up and turn around at 8:49 a.m.

A silver Hyundai Sonota was reportedly all over the road while westbound on DeSoto Boulevard at 11:52 a.m.

A motorcyclist was airlifted after a DeSoto Boulevard wreck, east of Fresno Road. The sun apparently blinded the westbound cyclist around 6:37 p.m. The officer saw 2 other vehicles nearly exit the road at the same point. The motorcycle traveled about 168 feet in a shallow ditch, before overturning, with the rider landing 6 feet away. He was airlifted from the Coronado Center helipad to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center.

An officer was dispatched to Mazarron Drive at 9:01 p.m. A man walking with 2 small children received a ride to their Hildago Drive home.



July 13

A wrecker driver was granted entrance from the West Gate after 12:43 a.m. after the driver showed an officer a roadside assistance work order on his cell phone.

A man who called a Villager said she was being investigated for a serious crime in Dallas, but the Villager hung up when asked for information, and called police, who told her it was a scam.

Homeowners reportedly confronted another Diamante owner who accidentally hit a ball into their yard on Saturday. See related article.

Police removed a dead deer from DeSoto Boulevard after 1:11 p.m., and took it to the animal shelter.

A yellow sports car was reportedly doing “burnouts” June 25 on the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, leaving rubber marks on the new pavement.

After a report at 4:59 p.m. that a vehicle was stopped mid-road on Fresno Road, an officer found it near the Camino Road intersection. The owner soon came up, saying he had left his proximity fob on the roof, and the vehicle died when it fell off. He went home and returned with a spare, saying he would move the vehicle and look for the wayward fob on the roadside.

A Villager who ordered 6 bottles of soap from an Amazon vendor instead received a 10-pound weight. The shipping box had the name “Softsoap.” The vendor asked the customer to make a police report and return the weight.



July 14

After hours an unknown person “cut doughnuts,” or drove rapidly in tight circles, causing minor damage to Cortez Golf Course greens on holes 7 and 16. Light tracks remained in the dew at the time of the 7:02 a.m. report.

A Villager who received numerous calls from several numbers with Texas area codes said most of the time, the caller said nothing, but twice the caller accused her of stealing his phone number. An officer called and left a message telling the caller to quit calling.

Loose dogs were reported in the Perelena Lane area. One was described as a black schnauzer; the other as a white chihuahua.



July 15

A man at the West Gate at 7:15 a.m. said he had been working at a home construction site off of Madaras Drive for 2 months, but did not have a work pass. The report said he became nervous when the dispatcher called for a background check, but he was told all coming in contact with an officer are checked. It came back clean. Being told the dispatcher was attempting to contact his employer for him to gain permission to enter, he became upset, said he would not work that day and left.

In separate reports, 3 POA employees reported that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in their names. All are still employed.

West Gate staff called in an unknown medical emergency around 12:35 p.m. A driver told the responding officer she had a sharp chest pain that was neither getting worse nor going away. LifeNet came and took over the patient’s care.

A Villager who paid $2,750 to a Hot Spring County man to paint his house starting on Feb. 10 asked for theft charges to be pursued. The complainant told police on March 26 that the painter finally texted on March 7 that he was unable to do the work and would return the money. The victim then said he would wait to see if he was paid, but now is ready to pursue charges.

Several reports of suspicious activity have been reported in the Abaron Place area recently. In one report, a woman who reportedly was trying to enter a residence with a key told a neighbor she works for an area realty company, but produced no identification, reportedly seemed nervous and drove off in a red Hyundai. The report said the complainant called the company and had no employee in the area that day, and 1 in the area a day earlier drives a Toyota. Also, a man in a dark vehicle reportedly tried to open a car at 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on different days.

The door of an Aspe Lane home was egged. The damage was noticed at 11:30 p.m., but the mischief time is unknown. No damage was apparently caused, other than the need to clean the door.



July 16

A Jessieville man who evaded a Garland County Sheriff’s Department deputy on Highway 5 was stopped on Cortez Road, and faces a felony fleeing charge and DWI. After clocking a Ford F-150 at 75 mph in a 35 mph zone on Fox Pass Road, the deputy pursued the pickup on Highway 7 and then Highway 5. The officer slowed down once losing sight of the truck, but a Village officer saw a similar eastbound pickup turn onto Ponce de Leon Drive and enter Balboa Gate. The officer saw no violations, but asked another officer to watch it after it turned off on Cortez Road. The driver, Easton Tyler Keding, 23, Clubhouse Road, was stopped at the Barcelona Road intersection. He was taken to Garland County jail, where he later tested 0.099 blood-alcohol content. The fleeing charge is a Class D felony. A passenger, Jason Tyler Bearden, 21, no address available, was charged with public intoxication.

A hit-and-run motorist hit an Alicante Road mailbox. The owner heard dogs barking, saw the damage and called police at 2:17 a.m. She said the box was fine at 10 p.m. July 15. Damage: $600

While making the mailbox incident report, a white SUV turned onto Alicante Way and swung wide, causing the complainant and officer to have to jump out of the way.

The officer pursued the driver, Mary A. Gutierrez, 31, who ran off and back on the road before stopping at 2:48 a.m. She failed a field sobriety test, and while en route to Garland County jail reportedly made several vulgar comments about the officer. She was irate with jail staff and was placed in a holding cell. She was charged with DWI and refusing a chemical test.

A man was reportedly drinking a beer in a golf cart at the corner of DeSoto Boulevard and Valencia Way at 2:22 a.m., but it was not located.

An officer saw vehicles parked on both sides of Sabiote Lane around 11:05 p.m., and told estate sale staff 1 side must be cleared.

At 11:28 a.m. a Villager told police that the driver of a black Cadillac repeatedly sped up in front of them, then hit brakes, as both vehicles were leaving the West Gate. Both drove to Walmart, where the Cadillac’s driver allegedly got out and pointed a handgun at the occupants. The victim drove to the front of Walmart and called 911.