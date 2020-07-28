Simmons First National Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable on Oct. 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year, according to a July 28 news release.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered at Pine Bluff, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.9 billion as of June 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.