Fort Smith police hope a social media campaign will go beyond its realm and encourage residents to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Police Department has launched its #CatchMeCaring campaign to spread awareness and promote the wearing of masks in Fort Smith. Officials created the campaign as a positive approach to their enforcement of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s statewide mask mandate.

Instead of focusing on people not wearing masks, the campaign gives kudos to those who are, Mitchell said.

"We took a community policing approach," police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said.

The mask ordinance, which requires Arkansans to wear face masks in public when social distancing is not possible, went into effect on July 20. The ordinance includes everyone 10 or older without medical issues. Religious worship gatherings are also excluded.

Failure to comply with the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by up to $500.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker on July 17 said his officers would "take appropriate action to enforce all appropriate federal, state and local laws and ordinances" regarding the mask wearing. He said

Mitchell said Baker stressed the community policing aspect of the Police Department’s mask enforcement in creating the #CatchMeCaring campaign.

"Chief Baker knew this was coming, and he wanted to do something," Mitchell said.

Police in the campaign have placed "Mask up the Fort #CatchMeCaring" stickers on the backs of their cruisers for people in traffic to see. They have also tagged their social media posts, in which they are all wearing masks, with this hashtag.

The campaign also involves leading by example, Mitchell said. Officers since before the pandemic have worn masks to try to curb the spread of the virus.

Baker in his statement said his officers will act appropriately "first and foremost" through education, encouragement, example and cooperation in the spirit of community policing.

"We wanted to encourage people to do the right thing," said Mitchell.