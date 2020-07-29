Helen Winks Valentine, formerly of Hot Springs Village, Ark., died July 26, 2020, at the age of 90, in Katy, Texas.

Born in Montreal, Canada, Helen became a U.S. citizen in 1938. She valued education, receiving a diploma in nursing from the University of Maryland, a BSN from the University of Miami, and an MSN from the Medical College of Georgia.

Helen worked in various areas of nursing including clinical, administrative, teaching and consulting, serving as the first faculty member of pediatric nursing at the University of Miami. In 1992, she retired from Our Lady of the Lake College, Baton Rouge, La., as an associate professor of nursing.

After moving to Hot Springs Village, Helen worked with nurses at St. Joseph’s Regional Health Center in the area of mental health. She also served on the POA Health and Medical Committee and on the boards of Good Samaritan and Cedar Mountain Ambulance.

She concluded her career as an advanced nurse practitioner with Village Internal Medicine and Hot Springs Internal Medicine.

Helen was a life member of Sigma Theta Tau and Chi Omega, and a long-time member of AAUW, participating in book clubs and scholarship programs.

Interment at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock, alongside her husband of 60 years, Thomas Wright Valentine.

Helen is survived by son, T. Ross Valentine (Jeanne); daughter, Nancy Mills (Ronnie); 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines Memorial Fund, 275 Asturias Drive, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909, or a favorite charity.