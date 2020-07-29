Area churches will honor the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, for 80 seconds — one second for each year of his life, according to a news release.

“The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, in partnership with the National Council of Churches and other houses of worship across the country, will participate in honoring Congressman John Lewis for 80 seconds; one second for each year of his life. Congressman Lewis was 80 years old,” according to the release.

The bell will ring at 10 a.m. Thursday at the historic Elm Grove Baptist Church, 3114 S. Mississippi St., at Pine Bluff. Details: The Rev. Jesse Turner, 870-730-1131.