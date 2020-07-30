Two Arkansas Division of Correction inmates undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms at hospitals died Wednesday, July 29, according to a news release.

Both men had been housed at the Ouachita River Unit at Malvern and were the latest inmates to die over the last month after COVID-19 related illnesses.

On July 29, one inmate was pronounced deceased at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock. He was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for a drug related offense. The other inmate was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital at Benton. He was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping.

Recently, other inmates died at hospitals after being treated for COVID-19-related symptoms.

On Friday, July 24, an inmate from the Ouachita River Unit was pronounced dead at CHI St. Vincent — Hot Springs. The man was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for sexual assault. An inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys was also pronounced deceased at Baptist Health – North Little Rock. The man was in his late 40s and serving a sentence for residential burglary, according to news releases.

On Wednesday, July 15, an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at Jonesboro. The man was in his mid-70s and serving a sentence for first-degree battery.

On Thursday, July 16, an inmate from the Ouachita River Unit died at Baptist Medical Center at Little Rock. The man was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for residential burglary.

On Monday, July 13, a prisoner of the Ouachita River Unit died at Saline Memorial Hospital. The man was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder.

On Sunday, July 12, an inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist. The man was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, according to the release.

The Department of Corrections didn’t release names of either inmate.