Bryan Alexis works with his daughter Trinity, 10, as they paint a mural at the Community Service Clearinghouse in Fort Smith on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Alexis, an associate professor at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, donated the 9 X 24 foot "No Child Should Ever Go Hungry" mural to the CSC. Alexis said the mural focuses on both the act of giving food and the child as recipient. Tami Kuhns, CSC executive director, said the clearinghouse’s Meals for Kids Packback Program feeds more than 2300 students in seven counties and will operate whether children are in class or at home this school year. [BRIAN D. SANDERFORD/TIMES RECORD]