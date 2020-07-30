Over the last 7 years a group of women have gathered to work on a problem that some claim doesn’t exist, or at the very least, think does not happen in Garland County. What Melisa Glenn, founder of the Human Trafficking Task Force of Garland County, would like everyone to know know is this form of modern day slavery not only exists, but can be found in our own towns.

According to UNICEF, human trafficking “subjects child, women, and men to force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation or forced labor.” The US Department of State estimates between 14,500-17,500 people are trafficked into the United States every year, while an estimated 400,000 are being exploited in the US. Traffickers tend to target those they see as vulnerable. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that 71% of victims are women or girls. UNICEF also notes runaways are particularly targeted, since “1 in 3 children is solicited for sex within 48 hours of running away or becoming homeless in the US.” And it’s a money making business fueled by demand. In 2017, the ILO estimated that sex trafficking generated $99 billion and labor trafficking garnered roughly $51 billion in revenue worldwide.

While it is easy to see this as a worldwide problem, or something that only happens in the big cities, Glenn wants you to know that’s just not true. “Although Garland County does not a see a large number of cases of human trafficking in comparison to bigger cities, the stories would surprise you,” she notes. Glenn tells of a young woman in her mid twenties, kidnapped in Texas after work and forced into “sexual exploitation” until her trafficker brought her to Hot Springs. In one instance, traffickers used the promise of a job to lure a woman from Central America to the area. When she arrived they took her documents and she was held against her will. Then there is the middle school aged child in the area who was forced into prostitution by a family member. “As long as there is a demand, the horrible reality is that women, men and children will be supplied to meet those demands, regardless of the size or demographics of a city.”

If fighting this problem wasn’t hard enough already, the novel coronavirus has made it much worse. Glenn notes that with shut downs, travel restrictions and school closings, the risk of abuse and exploitation is higher. With schools shut down, the FBI warned that there is an increase for the potential for child exploitation. This is especially true as we see internet usage increase 50-70% worldwide. Glenn points out that the site Tech Against Trafficking says, “...there’s an opportunity for abuse communities to drive increased demand for the creation of new content. If a content producer has access to a child within their home, this could lead to an increase in the frequency and severity of abuse.”

Identifying and rescuing victims has also become harder, Glenn explained. “...there is less interaction with those who have been trained to identify and respond to potential victims.” She also points out that masks serve to “hide identities of persons missing or being exploited.” They also hide bruises. (Masks are currently mandated by several states, including Arkansas.)

Services for survivors and programs for victims have also been hit hard since financial support for non-profits has decreased in the wake of the pandemic. Programs, safe houses, rehabs, and shelters as well as employment opportunities and child care have all been affected by temporary shutdowns and permanent closures.

The United Nations declared July 30, 2020, “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons” to spread worldwide awareness about human trafficking and denounce this terrible crime. In light of this day, Glenn says there are practical ways you can help. Learn more about trafficking and share what you learned. Share the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline: 888-373-7888. Be alert of the indicators of possible victims and have important conversations about internet safety with your children.

“One big practical way to help end human trafficking is to slow and end the demand. Human Trafficking is very much a supply and demand issue. Sex Trafficking is fueled by the demand of sex on demand, originating with pornography,” explains Glenn. “ Arkansas declared Pornography a Public Health Crisis in 2017 and if we begin to address it as such, we will see a decline in demand as it is replaced with healthy sexuality. Check out https://fightthenewdrug.org/ for great information and resources.”

Melisa Glenn has served as Founder and Chair for the Human Trafficking Task Force of Garland County 7 years presenting to professional groups, churches, schools and civic organizations providing awareness and resources.She has spoken from several media platforms on the reality of Human Trafficking, including providing professional development and continuing education for nurses and educators in the state of Arkansas, only recently stepping down in order to travel with her soon to be husband.

The Human Trafficking Task Force of Garland County is a local coalition whose goal is to help shine a light on the reality of Human Trafficking, carried out through the mission of educating and equipping the local community. To learn more about them visit http://www.Facebook.com/HTTFGC.

For more information on services and preventive measures as well as signs of abuse visit :

www.netsmartz.org for teens and children and www.polarisproject.org for more information on Human Trafficking.

https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign

https://techagainsttrafficking.org/interactive-map/

https://exoduscry.com/

https://humantraffickinghotline.org/