The United Way of Southeast Arkansas recently welcomed a new board president and introduced its 2020-2021 board of directors.

The incoming United Way board president is Glen Dampier of Evergreen Packaging. The former president, Carla M. Martin, a vice chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, transferred leadership to Dampier, according to a July 30 news release.

The United Way also congratulated newly appointed Campaign Chair Scott Kuttenkuler of Southeast Arkansas College and looks forward to his accomplishments.

“This extraordinary team will help steer the way to creative solutions on complex social issues related to health, education, and income stability in Southeast Arkansas,” according the release.

“For over 73 years, the United Way of Southeast Arkansas has been blessed with good people, strong leadership, and a generous community ensuring those in need will receive essential services. So far, 2020 has had its challenges and there will certainly be more challenges to rise above. However, with our dedicated community and volunteers we will continue to create impact, change lives, and lay strong foundations far beyond the next 73 years,” according the release.

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas Board of Directors: 2020-2021

Officers: President: Glen Dampier/Evergreen Packaging; President Elect: Lelan Stice/Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy/Jefferson Regional Medical Center; Campaign Chair: Scott Kuttenkuler/SEARK College; Campaign Vice-Chair: Joni Alexander/FBT Bank & Mortgage; Secretary: John Makris/M.K. Distributions; Impact Team Chair: Wayne Harris/Jefferson Regional Medical Center; Treasurer: Ann Cain/First United Methodist Church; Communications Chair: Rebecca Pittillo/Blue & You Foundation; Former President 2019-2020: Carla M. Martin/UAPB.

Board Members: Latasha Randall – Relyance Bank; Tammy Winters – Grant County United Way; Chris Cummings – Relyance Bank; Keidra Burrell – Attorney; John Makris – MK Distributors; Bryan Robinson – Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel; Tongia Gaston – Entergy; Daniel Robinson – Simmons Bank; Larry Kennedy – JRMC; Randy Dolphin – Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office; Joni Alexander – FBT Bank & Mortgage; Pat Anderson – Simmons Bank; Kandy Moore – Relyance Bank; Ryan Watley – Go Forward Pine Bluff; Rebecca Pittillo – Blue & You Foundation; Carl Whimper – Watson Chapel High School; George Cotton – UAPB; Ann Cain – First United Methodist Church; Samuel Glover — Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation; Robert Thompson – UAPB; George Lea – Ramsay Bridgforth LLP; Brian Thomas – JRMC; Lelan Stice – Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy/JRMC; Kenia Yelverton – Central Moloney Inc.

Retiring: Peter Austin – JRMC; Jim Bacon – retired; Hunter Breshears – Highland Pellets; John Lawson – Express Employment Professionals; Carla Martin - UAPB.