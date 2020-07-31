Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Eric Irby, 40, and Shelayne L. Irby, 40, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 28.

Brian Heath Baxter, 45, of Humphrey, and Cindy Suzanne Caldwell, 43, of Michie, Tenn., recorded July 28.

Garrius Davis, 39, and Alexis D. Henderson, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded July 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Linda Bradley v. Arzo Bradley, granted July 27.

Kelly Williams v. Jeremy Williams, granted July 27.

Herbert Williams v. Lori Bonnettey, granted July 29.

Charles Noble v. Madonna Noble, granted July 28.