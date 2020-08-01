Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas has rescheduled the Vietnam Veterans’ celebration until 1 p.m. March 27, 2021, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event has now been rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

Vietnam veterans who served in the military between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, will be welcomed home in the Vietnam Commemoration ceremony.

Veterans are encouraged to arrive early. The doors open at 10 a.m. March 27 at the convention center. Veterans and their family members will have access to one-on-to one counseling on VA healthcare and benefits as well as other state programs for veterans. The event is open to registered veterans, their families and guests, according to the release.

To participate in the ceremony, Vietnam veterans can register online at the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs website at http://www.veterans.arkansas.gov/ or by calling Lauren Bland at Area Agency, 870 543-6300.

Area Agency, the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas State Council and Chapter 815 Pine Bluff, Vietnam Veterans of America Inc., and the Pine Bluff Convention Center are hosting the event and partnered with Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to bring the celebration to town.

Vendors wanting booth space should call Samantha Stichert at Area Agency, 543-6300.