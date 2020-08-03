The August edition of “Discover Arkansas” is now available at www.arkansas.com/discover-arkansas. The monthly digital publication highlights events, activities and trip ideas in The Natural State.

“Discover Arkansas” is published by Arkansas Tourism, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, which strives to expand the economic impact of travel and tourism in the state and enhance the quality of life for all Arkansans, according to a news release.

“It’s time to explore the tours and trails of Arkansas,” according to the release. “For our mountain bikers, we’re covering world-class trails in Hot Springs. For those traveling on foot, check out our article on geocaching in the Lower Delta or go on a public art tour in Fayetteville. And for those who live on the water, we’ve got an entire Arkansas Trout Trail for you to explore. But first – coffee! One of our favorite trails, the Central Arkansas Coffee Tour features favorite local java spots to make sure you’re fueled up and ready to hit the road.”

More travel inspirations are available at https://www.arkansas.com/things-to-do/. People can also view previous editions of “Discover Arkansas,” order print publications to help plan their next vacation and sign up for monthly emails that feature deals and coupons for attractions across The Natural State.

Arkansas Tourism manages 14 Arkansas Welcome Centers and employs more than 60 staff members across The Natural State. Details: www.arkansas.com.