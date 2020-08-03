Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 11 pardons, according to an Aug. 3 news release.

An additional 34 clemency requests were denied and four had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken, according to the release.

Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

• Marguerite Taggart (Pine Bluff): Attempted Robbery (B Felony)(CR 85-113-1), Robbery (Revocation) (B Felony)(CR 85-113-1), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 88-64-1), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 93-714), and Robbery (B Felony)(CR 96-554-3). This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1985- Jefferson County, 1988 - Jefferson County, 1988 - Jefferson County, 1994 - Jefferson County, 1996 - Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• John R. Fortune (El Dorado): Theft of Property (C Felony) (Case #17724). This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1981 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Wendi Kelley (Hot Springs): Theft of Property over $200 (C Felony) (CR 93-392). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Brian Landthrip (Oark, AR): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 96-40), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 96-40), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 96-40). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Johnson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Andrew Lewis (Leslie): Possession of Controlled Substance-Schedule I/II (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2006-114). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Searcy County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Steven D. Prine (Tuckerman): Residential Burglary (B Felony)(CR 96-58), Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 96-58), Commercial Burglary (C Felony)(CR 97-10), Theft of Property (B Felony)(CR 97-10), Theft by Receiving (B Felony)(CR 97-10), Commercial Burglary (C Felony)(CR 97-14), Breaking or Entering (D Felony)(CR 97-14), and Theft of Property (C Felony)(CR 97-14). This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1997 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the application.

• David Sims (North Little Rock): Carrying Certain Prohibited Weapon (Misdemeanor)(CR 98-000038), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)(CR 98-000039), and Domestic Battering 3rd (A Misdemeanor)(CR 99-002478). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1998 – Pulaski County, 2000 - Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Janice A. Thomas/Allyoune (Little Rock): Robbery (B Felony) (CR 87-02601). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1988 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has objections to the application.

• Michael E. Walker (Glenwood): Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (C Felony) (CR 99-55). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Ty Woods (Hot Springs): Theft Of Property $2,500 or more (B Felony)(CR 2006-1274). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed, and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

• Joe A. Vance (Gillham): Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine, 3 counts (Y Felony) (1994-41, 1994-40, and 1994-39) (Guilty Plea), Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) (Y Felony) (2001-118) (Guilty Plea), and Attempted Manufacture of Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine (A Felony) (2006-86) (Guilty Plea). This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1995 - Sevier County, 2002 - Sevier County, 2007 - Sevier County), and the fact that there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.