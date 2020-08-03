Communities participating in the Main Street Arkansas program, a part of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, will receive increased funding through their yearly Downtown Revitalization Grants.

Pine Bluff Downtown Development is a Main Street America accredited program. Downtown Development will receive $22,500 of which some downtown businesses can receive benefits from this grant funding, according to the Downtown Development newsletter Aug. 3.

Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, made the announcement July 23.

“Our Main Street businesses are the anchors of our communities,” Hurst said. “Main Street owners know their customers, and to them, these customers are like family. These grants will help the downtown businesses to continue to drive the local economies and will help contribute to Arkansas’ bright future.”

Eligible grant expenses include, but are not limited to, physical improvements to implement COVID-19 requirements, equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, touchless payment methods, rent and payroll.

“COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on small business revenue and millions of Americans employed by our nation’s smallest businesses are at risk of unemployment as a result,” according to the newsletter. “Through the Main Street Arkansas Program and the close work their staff does with this organization, Pine Bluff Downtown Development will be able to provide much needed resources and professional assistance to businesses in the downtown program area.”

Information regarding guidelines, requirements and application procedures will be announced after funds have been received from Main Street Arkansas. Details: www.pinebluff-downtowndevelopment.com.