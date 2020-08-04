LITTLE ROCK Arkansas' revenue at the start of fiscal year surpassed expectations despite the coronavirus pandemic, state finance officials said Tuesday

The Department of Finance and Administration said the state's net available revenue collections in July totaled $665.9 million, which was $203.1 million higher than the same month last year and $52.7 million above what was forecast for the month. Arkansas' fiscal year began July 1.

The department said all of the state's major tax collection categories were above forecast, led by sales tax collections. The state collected $236.4 million in sales taxes last month, which was $30.7 million above the same month last year and $32.5 million above forecast.

Individual income tax collections last month totaled nearly $440 million. Collections were $207.5 million higher than last year, which was due to the state moving the tax filing deadline from April to July because of the coronavirus pandemic. Collections were $17.6 million higher than forecast.

The state collected $52.8 million in corporate income taxes, which was $27.7 million higher than the same month last year and $23.7 million above forecast.

SPRINGDALE Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter profit of $527 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.40 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $10.02 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.6 billion.

Tyson shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

LITTLE ROCK Rapper Kanye West on Monday filed signatures to appear on the Arkansas ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate.

Representatives of West submitted 1,723 signatures with the secretary of state's office, which has 10 days to verify that he's submitted the 1,000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the Arkansas ballot.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

West has since submitted paperwork to appear on the ballot in neighboring Oklahoma. A formal complaint was filed in New Jersey last week challenging the signatures he submitted to appear on that state's ballot.

West's wife, reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West, asked the public on social media last month to show compassion and empathy toward her husband because he is bipolar.

Arkansas is a solidly Republican state that Trump won easily in 2016.