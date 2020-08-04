Full Circle 360, a local non-profit organization, is hosting a back-to-school contest for youth to win computers. Participants must be 5-17 years old and live in Jefferson County.

The agency has an opportunity for students to win a computer whether they plan to attend classes or have virtual school, according to a news release.

To enter the contest, students must submit a 300-word essay on one of the following topics: 1. Best techniques to get a job; 2. How COVID-19 is changing my future; 3. Importance of dressing appropriately for college, job or other interviews; 4. Why it’s important to study the college or employer you’re considering.

Essays must be submitted by email to fullcircle121@yahoo.com. The deadline is Tuesday, Aug. 11. Winners will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 18. Applicants must include their name and contact information, according to the release.