Authorities are searching for a missing Pine Bluff man on the Mississippi River, according to Helena-West Helena police. Officials are searching for 28-year-old Damarea Brian Keith Tyler, KATV Channel 7 reported Tuesday.

Around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the Helena Bridge between Phillips County, Arkansas, and Coahoma County, Mississippi regarding an unoccupied vehicle. They found an empty SUV still running with the lights on and the driver’s door open.

Investigators found that Tyler was the driver of the vehicle. Information was given to the department that he was possibly wearing blue jean pants, no shoes, and no shirt.

Helena-West Helena Police Department Investigators, along with Phillips County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Helena-West Helena Fire Department are currently conducting a search on the Mississippi River for Tyler.

The investigation is considered a missing persons investigation at this time, according to police, according to the news report.

Tyler is described as 5-foot-8 approximately 150 pounds. If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, they should contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.