Families, both traditional and non-traditional, are the foundation of society. One’s most formative years are spent growing up with their families, said Janette Wheat, Ph.D, Cooperative Extension Program specialist and professor of human development and family studies at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

This is one reason the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 1989 passed Resolution 44/82 proclaiming the International Year of the Family. At that time, the General Assembly decided that major activities of observance should be concentrated at the local, regional and national levels assisted by the United Nations system. It wasn’t until 1994 when the first International Day of the Family was celebrated after the General Assembly in 1993 designated a specific day, May 15, to do so. It serves as a time to help people understand the importance and value of family and to highlight issues that affect families worldwide, according to authorities.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the observance of the International Year of the Family. The theme is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25,” in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration and the Beijing Platform for Action. The observation comes at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises, Wheat said.

The theme, released and decided by the UN, keeps in mind the COVID-19 crisis and how families are facing huge changes, whether it be working from home, helping children with schoolwork or sharing responsibilities, Wheat said.

The International Year of the Family is important because it highlights the importance of families in society, reminds people that all families do not look alike and is an opportunity to have critical conversations, Wheat said.

Family trends around the world are changing, according to Business Today and the UN, Wheat said. Families are becoming smaller, and the number of single-parent households is growing. Currently, 65% of all families are composed of couples living with children of any age or couples living with both children and extended family members. The number of extended families is diminishing, and the number of single-parent families is increasing. This brings into focus the issue of social protection, Wheat said.

Family homelessness is on the rise. In some countries, family homelessness has been consistently above 20% of the total homeless population, she said.

Because the family constitutes the basic unit of society, it warrants the widest possible protection and assistance so it can assume its responsibilities within the community, pursuant to the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenants on Human Rights, the Declaration on Social Progress and Development and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

To make the International Year of the Family special, Wheat said:

• Having a place to go is a home; having someone to love is a family. Having both is a blessing.

• Cherish family members because you will always have your family, even when the world is falling apart.

• Family is more than blood.

• There is no such thing as a perfect family. Everyone has problems; misunderstanding is common, but family members will always have each other.

• People can celebrate by spending time with their families, either their relatives, the family they created or their extended family.

Details: https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-of-families.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

— Carol Sanders is a writer/editor for the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.