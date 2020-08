On Sunday, Aug. 2, another inmate died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction. The man was pronounced deceased at Saline Memorial Hospital at Benton. The Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault.

He was the latest victim to die with COVID-19 related symptoms, according to news releases.

On Friday, July 31, an Arkansas Division of Correction inmate was pronounced dead at Baptist Health – Hot Spring County at Malvern. The Ouachita River Correction Unit inmate was in his mid-50s and serving a sentence for rape.

On Wednesday, July 29, two men from the Ouachita River Unit died. One inmate was pronounced deceased at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock. He was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for a drug related offense. The other inmate was pronounced dead at Saline Memorial Hospital. He was in his late 60s and serving a sentence for kidnapping.

On Friday, July 24, an inmate from the Ouachita River Unit was pronounced dead at CHI St. Vincent — Hot Springs. The man was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for sexual assault. An inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit at Brickeys was also pronounced deceased at Baptist Health – North Little Rock. The man was in his late 40s and serving a sentence for residential burglary, according to news releases.

On Wednesday, July 15, an inmate at East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital at Jonesboro. The man was in his mid-70s and serving a sentence for first-degree battery.

On Thursday, July 16, an inmate from the Ouachita River Unit died at Baptist Medical Center at Little Rock. The man was in his late 50s and serving a sentence for residential burglary.

On Monday, July 13, a prisoner of the Ouachita River Unit died at Saline Memorial Hospital. The man was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder.

On Sunday, July 12, an inmate from the East Arkansas Regional Unit died at NEA Baptist. The man was in his mid-60s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, according to the release.

The Department of Corrections didn’t release names of either inmate.