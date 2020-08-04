An explosion rocked the Rhinehart Rd/ Dollarway Rd area in Pine Bluff on Monday as a diesel truck hauling tree logs snagged low hanging electricity wires snapping Entergy poles in half.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the first Entergy pole broke across the street from Doc’s Pawn Shop located at 4323 Dollarway Rd. A small grass fire resulted as the truck continued down Dollarway snapping a second pole which produced a cloud of smoke.

First responders were called by pedestrians.

No other vehicles were directly behind the truck as it continued to drive down the street dragging a live wire along the way. A few blocks up the road the truck finally came to a stop.

The Pine Bluff Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene and realized that the road was blocked by the downed power line.

Drivers took a risk driving past the live wires, not realizing what had taken place until it was too late. Others were inquiring what happened considering the wires weren’t low-hanging to cause such an incident.

A second fire engine responded to the other side of the lines to attend to the grass fire.

PBFD used their fire engine to block off the street and redirected the traffic to turn around until a PD unit arrived.

According to Pine Bluff Police officer, Darnell Harris, the driver was unaware of the incident until he was flagged down by a passer-by who told the driver that his diesel truck was pulling a live wire and he needed to pull over.

According to the driver, it is believed a strap broke causing the log to catch the wire.

Entergy trucks arrived moments later. The severity of the incident affected 2,463 customers according to Entergy’s power outage map.

According to Entergy, it is important to stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris and If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line.

“Overhead power lines have no insulation and can carry more than 500,000 volts,” said Entergy. “If you touch one of these wires with your body or an object you are holding while you are grounded, you will provide an instant path for electricity and will be hurt or even killed. Assume all lines are energized.”

The powerlines remained in the street.

To control traffic, more PBPD were dispatched along the outage route to direct traffic flow which was backed up in both directions for over 4 miles.

Businesses along the route were without power with a restoration time of approximately two hours.