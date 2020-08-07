“One Pine Bluff Praying Together,” prayer initiative continues by conference call. The conference call number is 1-978-990-5000 with Access Code 127365#, according to a news release.

The event started in 2017 as prayers for the growth and prosperity of the city. Organizers began using conference calls during the pandemic.

Prayers will be held on the following dates from 6-7 p.m. at these host churches: Aug. 9 — Full Faith Christian Center, 1320 E. 17th Ave.; 870-329-9526; the Rev. Isaac Barron, pastor; Aug. 16 — Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St.; 870-535.7316; the Rev. Dennis Wilson, pastor; Aug. 23 — First Presbyterian Church of Pine Bluff, 717 W. 32nd Ave.; 870-534.7831; the Rev. John W. Landis, pastor; and Aug. 30 — Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 1401 E. Sixth Ave.; 870-534-2272; the Rev. Levell Bass, pastor.

On Aug. 2, the event was held at Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 W. 13th Ave., Rev. Travis Harden, pastor.