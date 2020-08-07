Pine Bluff residents will be able to complete the Census online at Upper Room Christian Church, 1100 S. Cypress St., where two computer labs will be open to the public, according to a news release from Pine Bluff mayor’s office.

Computer labs will be available from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

This is the first year that the Census questionnaire has been offered online, which only consists of 10 short questions. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. September 30 is the deadline to complete the census by phone, mail, online, or in person.

“It is critical for every resident, who has not already responded to the census, to complete the questionnaire before the deadline,” according to the release. “Hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for education, health care, infrastructure, and community programs will be distributed by the federal government over the next 10 years. The number of Pine Bluff residents who respond to the Census will determine the city’s share of this funding.

Workers were also scheduled to begin training soon for positions including numerators, who will be responsible for door-to-door outreach in the final weeks of the Census. Details: www.2020census.gov/jobs, www.my2020census.gov or Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Complete Count Census chairwoman, at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.