The 16th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Sept. 18, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. The tournament starts at 12:30 p.m., according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue providing a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

The tournament includes green tees and golf cart, prizes for top teams, closest to the Hole Contest and refreshments. A Hole in One Contest is sponsored by Sissy’s Log Cabin with a chance to win a Rolex watch, according to the newsletter.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Details: Voices for Children, vfc@vfcadvocates.org or 870-536-5922.