If Arkansas legislators have their way, F-16 fighter jets will return to the skies of Fort Smith, along with many allied F-35 war birds.

A "rising threat" from China is cited by a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton as one factor in creating the allied training base for a squadron of Singapore Air Force F-16s and F-35s for allies that include Finland, Poland, Switzerland and Singapore.

Staff members for Cotton and U.S. Rep. Steve Womack confirmed Friday the delegation had petitioned the Federal Aviation Administration to increase military airspace over the River Valley.

This could boost the Arkansas Air National Guard’s bid to host the multinational contingent of fighter jets at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in the Fort Smith Regional Airport. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett is expected to make a decision on the preferred location and potential alternates possibly later this year or in early 2021.

Col. Jeremiah Gentry, vice commander of the 188th Wing at Ebbing, noted in an interview Thursday the military airspace around the Fort Smith airport already exceeds the minimum required for the bidding process.

The 188th, formerly a fighter wing, switched from flying A-10 Warthogs to remotely piloted aircraft like the MQ-9 Reaper in 2014. The wing, which transferred the Razorback Range to the Army National Guard in 2017, had previously flown F-16s and many other jet aircraft out of Ebbing going back to the early 1950s, Gentry added.

The Arkansas National Guard’s Razorback Range at Fort Chaffee near Fort Smith is an added feature in the Air National Guard’s bid, according to Gentry. The Fort Smith airport also routinely serves as a point of return for the Air Force C-130 pilots from Little Rock Air Force Base.

Although Ebbing has been without jets for six years, many of the resources are still available, Gentry noted.

"Sen. Cotton knows that our military aviators need better training ranges due to the rising threat from China," a spokesperson for Cotton told the Times Record Friday. "He believes Arkansas has a lot to offer our military and partners, and he has worked with the USAF and FAA to make them aware of the state’s great potential for hosting military units and training."

U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., also supports the airspace increase request and is heavily involved in seeking to get a timely decision from the FAA regarding the airspace, his spokesperson said Friday.

Site visit in the works

According to Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tim Allen, a site visit by representatives of the U.S. Air Force is expected to occur in the near future.

"These super projects don’t come around very often," Allen said. "It could be between an $800 million and $1 billion economic impact."

Gentry said Thursday the site chosen would host up to 343 families for the F-35 training site mission, and up to 180 families for the F-16 mission. The base would serve as a training site and co-location site, so the number of military personnel is expected to stay the same as pilots train for up to two years before relocating, according to Capt. Dylan Hollums, public affairs officer for the 188th Wing.

As reported in early July, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett signed a memorandum to establish a permanent Foreign Military Sales training center at a single location in the continental United States for 24 to 36 F-35 long-term "foreign military sales aircraft" and for Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 basing. The Republic of Singapore Air Force is an F-35 Foreign Military Sales customer and wishes to collocate its current F-16 squadron—now at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix—with its F-35 aircraft to a long-term Foreign Military Sales location.

The other areas in competition for the jets are Hulman Field in Terre Haute, Ind.; Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo.; the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas; and Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Mount Clemens, Mich.

"Fort Smith has everything the Air Force needs for this training center. With our strategic location and strong community, we are primed to support our allies and the next generation of air combat capabilities. I look forward to working with Secretary Barrett and my fellow Arkansans as the vetting process continues. The River Valley is ready to take on this critical defense mission," Womack stated July 6 when the announcement was made Fort Smith was in the running.