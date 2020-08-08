The McGirt v. Oklakoma decision doesn’t necessarily apply to Sequoyah County yet, but local authorities are preparing for the decision to impact it.

Oklahoma District 27 Attorney Jack Thorp said he has worked to make sure law enforcement officials throughout the county are cross-deputized with the Cherokee Nation and document if suspects or victims are members of a federally recognized Native American tribe. These mandates follow the July 9 decision that ruled the eastern half of Oklahoma — home of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek and Seminole tribes — is now considered Native American territory.

As of Thursday, state law enforcement officials largely operated as they had prior to the decision except for persons in eastern Oklahoma who were members of the Creek Nation, where Native American rapist Jimcy McGirt argued his 1997 state conviction be overturned. Sequoyah County is part of the Cherokee Nation.

Because of the decision, members of the Creek Nation would likely be prosecuted in federal court if they committed crimes in eastern Oklahoma. State Attorney General Mike Hunter on Thursday requested legislation from Congress to bring clarity to the matter.

"We anticipate that McGirt or the cases that are currently in front of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals will likely extend McGirt to the other four civilized tribes," Thorp said. He said Hunter is working with the five tribes toward an agreement of concurrent jurisdiction in the eastern half of the state.

Until an agreement or legislation addresses the legal ramifications of the McGirt decision, state courts will function exactly as they have, Thorp said. But he still wants to be prepared for a shift from state to federal court, which factored into his requests from law enforcement officials in his district.

Thorp said "a significant number" of cases in District 27 could be turned over because defendants are members of federally recognized tribes. This estimate has been calculated from officers and deputies he’s told to ask suspects and alleged victims of their tribal status, which is then confirmed by deputy prosecutors in his office.

"They’re monitoring all of those cases, and we’re creating a spreadsheet," he said.

Prosecution for criminal cases has largely remained the same if investigators reach out to federal officials due to the severity of a case, said Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Investigator Cindy Smith. The cases are then federally prosecuted and sentenced because they are investigated at that level regardless of trbal membership.

Otherwise, Smith has referred all of her cases to administrative personnel at the Sheriff’s Office, who have kept in touch with Thorp.

"Everything is so fluid right now," Smith said. "We're under a whole different ballgame, so I'm having to learn new things also."

Thorp anticipated 20,000-30,000 cases in his district could move from state to federal court under the McGirt decision. But what has surprised Thorp the most, he said, is the potential complexity of citations that don’t rise to a criminal level.

This is one of several issues "to be cleared up" before an agreement or legislation is enacted, Thorp said.

"We’re keeping close communication with the feds and the tribes while we work through this stuff," he said.