B.R.A.V.E., the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association, will host its Back to School Supply Giveaway in a drive-thru session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. The event will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center parking lot on the north concourse (Eighth Avenue), according to a news release.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, participants will be able to drive up and receive a grab n go breakfast and lunch pack, provided by G.Y.M., and a bag with school supplies.

Organizers hope the 16th annual Project Fresh Start giveaway will help lighten the load on parents/guardians who are preparing for the 2020 school year.

“While we are preparing to start school, whether it be virtual or in class, we are asking everyone to wear a mask, avoid touching your face and wash your hands frequently,” a spokesman said.

B.R.A.V.E. has helped many youth in its annual giveaway that’s usually held inside the convention center.

“Better known as B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), this organization continues its tradition of helping prepare students for the upcoming school year,” according to a release on the Stuff in the Bluff website.

Organizers also thanked sponsors and supporters who are helping to make this event successful. Sponsors include G.Y.M, Walmart and Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Details: Mozell Gipson, 870-692-2953.