The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office recently issued an update about the absentee ballot process, early voting and other election-related dates.

For people who want to vote by mail, absentee ballot applications are available at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters may also visit the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk to download an application, according to a news release.

The application can be returned to the county clerk’s office by mail — Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, Jefferson County Courthouse, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601; fax — 870-541-5324; or scanned and emailed to jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com .

ELECTION-RELATED DATES

The county clerk also reminds voters of important dates regarding the upcoming election:

Oct. 5 — Last day to register to vote for the general election (Nov. 3.);

Oct. 19 — First day of early voting (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.); first day to receive applications for absentee voting by bearer;

Oct. 27 — Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; last day to mail absentee ballots;

Oct. 30 — Last day to transfer voter into Jefferson County;

Nov. 2 — Last day for early voting (8:30 a.m. t0 5 p.m.)

Nov. 3 — Election day (7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) (Vote at polling locations.)

EARLY VOTING TIMES:

Monday, Oct. 19, thru Friday, Oct. 23, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 24, (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 26, thru Friday, Oct. 30, (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 31, (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Monday, Nov. 2, (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, 870-541-5322.