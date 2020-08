The Pine Bluff School District will host a community meeting by Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Superintendent Barbara Warren will discuss Edgenuity, is the district’s standards-based online learning platform which all students will use. Representatives from Edgenuity will join the meeting to answer questions and share insights, according to a news release. Participants should use this link to access the Zoom webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92561101364.