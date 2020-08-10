The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Pine Bluff First Assembly Life Center–West Campus, 3206 S. Hazel St. Free consultations will be provided and walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington’s office.

Arkansas veterans who need help will have the opportunity to speak with a lawyer. Veterans will receive free consultations on various issues including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits and criminal record sealing, according to the release.

The Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS), the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center’s Justice Outreach Program will be available to consult with veterans at the clinic. Veterans may also contact the CALS Help Line at 1-800-950-5817.

A mask or face covering will be required at the clinic and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office, 870-730-2000, ext. 7.