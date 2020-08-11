While the state continues to grapple with the health and economic impacts from COVID-19, Entergy Arkansas is implementing an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that includes offering flexible options to extend time to pay with payment arrangements, and waiving late fees, if applicable. As part of this plan, any customer experiencing financial hardship is eligible to take up to 12 months to pay a current bill and/or unpaid balances.

"We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting our customers and understand how disruptive this continues to be,” said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas vice president of customer service. “We want to do everything we can to help our customers, which is why we encourage any customers needing assistance to contact us now so we can work with you.”

Customers with a past due balance are encouraged to contact Entergy as soon as possible to make payment arrangements and discuss other enhanced customer assistance offers while available.

For customers’ convenience, new self-service options are available at online at myentergy.com/s/makepayment or by selecting Deferred Payment on the Entergy Mobile App.

Customers who are more comfortable using the automated response system billing and payment menu or require further special assistance are encouraged to call 1-800-ENTERGY for help with their unpaid balance.

Customers can access more information regarding federal, local and state financial assistance while it is still available at entergy.com/covid-19/arresources/.

“We also urge our customers to remain cautious, as scammers are working to take advantage of the fear this pandemic has created, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone,” continued Considine. “Please know that we will never ask for your personal information over the phone or demand payment using money orders or gift cards. You can visit entergy.com/scams/ to learn how to protect yourself.”

Entergy Arkansas will continue to monitor the pandemic impact and update our Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan as appropriate in consultation with the Arkansas Public Service Commission.