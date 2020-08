The community is invited to attend the Rejuvanation Outreach activities and giveaways at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15-16, at Hestand Stadium.

The event which will include free hot dogs, games, prizes, clothing, cash giveaways and food boxes (at the end of the evening), organizer Mack Milner, a local pastor, said in a news release.

“Come join in a time of fun and unity,” Milner said.