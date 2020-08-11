When he was a child, Nathan Wiese loved fishing and dreamed of having a pool of fish in his backyard. Years later, after earning a master’s degree in aquaculture/fisheries at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, he embarked on a career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) that has so far spanned 16 years and has allowed him to pursue his lifelong passion.

In his most recent FWS career step, Wiese was appointed program coordinator for the Lower Snake River Compensation Program located at Boise, Idaho. In this position, he will oversee a $33 million fishery mitigation program to offset salmon and steelhead losses from the operation of the Lower Snake River dams in the Pacific Northwest. This operation includes the annual release of over 18 million smolts (juvenile salmon and steelhead).

“Our big picture goals are to ensure we can provide salmon and steelhead for tribal and sport harvest opportunities, protect endangered salmonid stocks and keep 40-year old facilities up and running,” he said. “Day-to-day projects will include working on the replacement of million-dollar dams for trapping fish, repairing water delivery structures and safely shifting salmon broodstock.”

Wiese said his team aims to balance hydropower needs of the Pacific Northwest with perpetuating fishery resources of the Snake River. Salmon in the Columbia travel over 900 miles back to their spawning grounds but are now blocked by hydropower dams.

“One of the biggest challenges is working across multiple agencies and tribal partners,” he said. “Fortunately, we all love fish – but that doesn’t mean we agree on how to achieve a better future. Despite the challenges, finding collaboration to make meaningful progress in fisheries management is also one of the most rewarding parts of the job. We are all working to make sure we have fish for the future.”

In assuming the new leadership role and working with new partners, Wiese says he plans to use a customer service approach – to listen, find common ground and identify challenges. This will enable his team to find creative solutions to make the organization more efficient.

EDUCATIONAL PATH

Wiese credits his mother with helping him choose his educational path. After he graduated from high school in 1997, he considered starting work at a local fish hatchery and pursuing a technical degree in welding.

“My mom told me, ‘Go to college – you can always go back to the fish hatchery, welding or whatever your heart desires,’” he said. “It was solid advice that helped me get into a competitive field and jump the necessary hoops.”

Thanks to his mother’s advice, Wiese enrolled at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. Initially, he declared forestry as his major.

“I spent a short time pursuing the forestry degree, but during spring break of my sophomore year, I spent a week fishing the tailrace fishery of the White River near Norfork, Arkansas,” he said. “After that trip, I wanted to help manage and protect those types of fisheries. When I returned to college, I changed my major to fisheries/limnology and haven’t looked back since.”

After graduation, Wiese decided to pursue a graduate assistantship at UAPB. He credits his education at UAPB with giving him the opportunity to work with top-level researchers, meet key industry players and gain a network of professionals with whom he is still connected today.

Wiese’s graduate work was focused on rearing channel catfish and the economics of the catfish market. He worked with his advisor Kwamena Quagrainie, Ph.D, former UAPB professor of aquaculture economics, on the hedonic price analysis of catfish marketing. Their accomplishments led to the adoption of mechanical catfish grading as an economic solution at some operations.

“The research opened my eyes to looking at problems through an economic lens,” he said. “We always have limited resources. Figuring out how to make the biggest impacts with those resources is fascinating both professionally and personally.”

Wiese said Quagrainie was an excellent mentor who was extremely influential to his career.

“We all make mistakes, and I made plenty early in my graduate studies and career,” he said. “Dr. Quagrainie held me accountable, but also supported me when I made mistakes. You can’t make progress without stepping on landmines now and again – fortunately, in fisheries, most don’t cause irreparable damage. You need to support your people, your partners and even your adversaries when they screw up. Experience is the best teacher – but the tuition can be darn costly.”

CAREER PATH

In 2004, Wiese found a job as a fish biologist trainee at the Hagerman National Fish Hatchery in southern Idaho, where he was responsible for raising steelhead smolts. He later transferred to the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Idaho to work as the assistant hatchery manager. In 2014, he was promoted as hatchery manager of the Mora National Fish Hatchery in New Mexico to help with Gila trout recovery in the southwest through the use of a fully recirculating aquaculture system.

Other career stints were based at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Wiese has been an active member of the American Fisheries Society throughout the entirety of his career.

“Earlier in my career, I had my hands wet every day as I helped rear tens of millions of fish,” Wiese said. “These days, my hands are usually drier, and I’m using Zoom, email, texts and the phone to communicate with our partners. But I still love being connected to my childhood dream of having those fish in the backyard – I just help from a different seat now.”

When he is not in the office, Wiese enjoys fishing, trapping beaver, hunting waterfowl and camping with his wife, Amber, two daughters, Harley, 10, and Emersyn, 8, and black lab, Jetta.

— Will Hehemann is a writer/editor at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.