The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will begin offering a master’s degree in educational leadership (M.Ed.) beginning in Fall 2020. It is designed for teachers who seek a career in educational administration, according to a news release.

“In a world that is constantly and quickly changing, effective school leaders are needed now more than ever,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Robert Z. Carr Jr., Ed.D.

“This program follows UAPB’s tradition of providing students with the rigorous and relevant programs needed to develop skills that keep them competitive in the field of education,” Carr said.

The M.Ed. in Educational Leadership program consists of 36 hours that will provide students with the necessary credentials to become a school administrator or district-level leader. The program will specialize in curriculum geared toward providing students with the knowledge, skills and dispositions to prepare them for building-level certification, a requirement to become a school leader in Arkansas, according to the release.

The degree supports classroom teaching, school leadership capacity and advancement within in the school system. The program was designed utilizing national and state standards for administrators and competencies adopted by state policymakers to address the needs of students and educators in preschool through 12th grade (P-12) educational setting, according to the release.

Wanda Newell, Ph.D, is interim dean of the UAPB School of Education.

“We are looking forward to working with our P-12 partners to identify talented teachers who want to make a difference in preparing students to achieve their potential by becoming school administrators,” Newell said.

Prospective students may enter UAPB’s Master of Education in Educational Leadership program upon completion of teacher certification requirements and three years of teaching or relevant experience.

For program details, contact Bruce McGowan, the UAPB School of Education interim graduate coordinator, at mcgowanb@uapb.edu or 870-575-8248.