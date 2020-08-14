The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will delay the next Leadership Pine Bluff Class until January, according to the Chamber newsletter.

“Like most programs, Leadership Pine Bluff will be a little different for the 2021 class due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will now begin in January and run through September,” according to the newsletter.

The Chamber has been conducting the Leadership Pine Bluff program for more than 35 years. Founded by, Pat Lile, LPB is aimed at identifying, informing and motivating emerging leaders in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, according to the newsletter.

The Chamber will start accepting nominations for the 2021 class in October 2020.