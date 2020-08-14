Jefferson County farmer Jamey Price recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Voices for Children.

“As part of the organization’s mission, they will use the funds to provide a voice for the children of Jefferson and Lincoln counties in Arkansas who have come to the attention of the court because of abuse or neglect until a safe and permanent home is established,” the news release said of Voices for Children.

America’s Farmers Grow Communities program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America. Now in its 10th year, the agency partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities, according to the release.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal,” said Al Mitchell, vice president of corporate engagement at Bayer. “Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need.”

“Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities,” Mitchell said.

Details: www.AmericasFarmers.com or facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.