A Police and Community Virtual forum will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, on the Pine Bluff Police Department Facebook page (Pine Bluff Pbpd).

The virtual police and community scenario-based training and dialogue is sponsored by the police department and Save One Coalition, according to a news release.

Topics will include racism, police brutality and other community concerns. Participants will virtually experience a brief safety overview, traffic stop scenarios and debriefing scenarios. Because of COVID-19, the event was moved to online only.

“The purpose of this training is to build relationships and give citizens an opportunity to experience making life-changing decisions in a split second by demonstrating potentially high stress scenarios officers may encounter every day,” according to the release.

Residents can live chat with Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant and staff during the forum. Questions can be submitted to LETSAVEONE@GMAILCOM.