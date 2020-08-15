When releasing guidelines for fall sports venues, Hutchinson emphasized the importance of social distancing and wearing masks for those attending these events so the fall season will be able to run its full course.

Similar to other large and outdoor venues, the school will have to limit fans to 66% capacity, keep family groups six feet apart and require all attendees to wear masks. Hutchinson noted that it would be up to the schools to enforce these rules.

Hutchinson also stated that inter-squad play would be available this week with inter-school play beginning next week.

The governor opened his daily COVID-19 briefing with a promotion for a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) testing event at Flanders-Smith College on Saturday that is open to students and the community.

Hutchinson also extended the state of emergency for Arkansas another 60 days so that it will go into October.

On Friday, there were 626 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 52,392 since March. This decrease led to a fourth consecutive downward trend in the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The number of hospitalizations was down for the fourth day to 466 with 113 patients on a ventilator.

Active cases were also down for the fifth day to 6,359. The number of active cases are calculated by subtracting the number of recoveries and deaths from the total number of cases to see the number of people who are currently sick with COVID-19.

Hutchinson showed a map of the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases divided by region. The Southeast region was the only one with an increase and the Southwest region was flat. The other three regions all experienced a decrease.

The governor expressed disappointment at the national lag of testing this far into the pandemic. Hutchinson also said he was "still hopeful that there will be point of care testing at schools."

Health Secretary Jose Romero highlighted the shortage of lab technicians and closed his remarks with an urge for Arkansans to "maintain social distancing, maintain the use of a mask ... and maintain sanitary precautions."