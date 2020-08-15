Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Nicholas D. Bush, 32, and Diamond Alexis Thrower, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 10.

Vincent D. Williams, 46, and Brittney Lattece Thompson, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 11.

Carl Wayne Bradshaw, 47, and Leslie S. McDaniel, 51, both of Redfield, recorded Aug. 6.

Johnny Lee Robinson Jr., 59, and Jacqueline B. Morgan, 53, both of Dumas, recorded Aug. 6.

Lashonda Gayle Harris, 28, and Tachyra Lamargie Thornton, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 6.

Darnell Jordan, 69, and Darsine M. Oats, 60, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 12.

Jacob Austin Cooley, 29, and Stephanie Justine Rollow, 21, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 13.

Andrea Elaine Liggins, 27, and Jameah Marie Davis, 26, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 10.

Justin Macey Scroggins, 22, and Hannah Bell Thrower, 18, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 11.

Vivian Ferrell Jr., 59, and Dana Lynn Cain, 55, both of Lexington, Ms., recorded Aug. 13.

Michael Z. Vanveckhoven, 27, and Tesla Danielle Riley, 23, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 13.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Matthew Tole v. Katherine Tole, granted Aug. 10.

Tina Melton v. Russell Melton, granted Aug. 10.

Yolanda Elliott v Sir Charles Elliott, granted Aug. 11.

Jennifer McBroom v. Myron Adam McBroom, Aug. 11.

Linda Gould v. Walter Gould, granted Aug. 11.

George Lawson v. Kelli Lawson, granted Aug. 12.