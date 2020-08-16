A bill currently in three U.S. Congressional subcommittees would increase firearm sales tax to 30% and ammunition tax to 50%. The bill also would, among other things, require all future and current gun owners to obtain a federal license and raise the age from 18 to 21 for purchasing a firearm.

Titled HR 5717 and commonly referred to as the "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020," the bill is currently under consideration in three House committees including the House Ways and Means Committee, House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.

The bill is some 250 pages long and includes multiple provisions many gun rights advocates find objectionable, including a ban on assault rifles and large capacity magazines and other large ammunition capacity devices.

One Baxter County man is an example of someone who could see a significant impact on his life if the bill were to pass into law. Jason Nichols is 33-year-old gunsmith who runs his business out of his Gamaliel basement.

Nichols spent seven-and-a-half years as a U.S. Marine Corps truck driver. He did two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. Upon coming home, Nichols eventually set up his business.

In addition to building and modifying firearms, he also sells firearms and ammunition. The taxes imposed by the proposed bill would have a serious impact on him, both professionally and personally.

"This is a blue collar, working class area we live in. There aren't many people who can afford the $1,000-plus firearms, the high end ammunition," Nichols said of the Twin lakes Area. "If you put a 30% tax on a $600 gun, you've now got a $780 gun and that's before I get my profit from it. So I add $30 for me, then I have to add 8.5 percent tax for this area and you're looking at $878 for a $600 gun."

Nichols said at that price, a gun purchaser should be able to afford a higher tier firearm but instead ends up with a "working class" firearm. He also points out that such a tax would make firearms unobtainable for people from lower income brackets.

"The 50% tax on ammo also is something I'm against. A $22 box of ammo with the new tax, my profit and the local tax would cost $41," Nichols said. "And that's just regular hunting ammo."

He doesn't just see the bill through the eyes of a businessman trying to succeed, he also looks at the bill as the married father of four and Marine veteran.

"These taxes would make it almost unaffordable for working class people," Nichols said. "It's like they're saying you don't make enough so we're going to make sure you can't afford these guns or the ammunition."

Nichols is working to establish his business, Infidel Gunworks LLC. His wife Michele is a hair stylist. He said his family is not rich. They have four children aged 7 through 13. A big part of their diet comes from what Nichols shoots.

"I spend $25 a year for a hunting license. That gets me six deer tags and two turkeys," noted Nichols. "With one box of bullets, you're putting food on the table for pennies a pound."

He said, for example, if he gets 40 pounds of meat from each deer and 15 pounds from the turkeys, that comes to 270 pounds of meat.

"Think about hamburger prices right now, at just $4 per pound, you're looking at $1,080 dollars for the same amount of meat," the hunter said. "That kind of savings means a lot to my family and people like us all around this area."

"A lot of men, and women, around this area hunt and fish as a way to supplement their family's food budget," said Nichols. "It's economical and you know where the food came from because you harvested it yourself."

And as a veteran, Nichols said when he read the bill, he didn't have to get any farther than the age restriction to know he is against the legislation. The bill would change the legal purchase age from 18 to 21 years old.

"I knew I was against this bill as soon as I saw the age restriction. I served my country," Nichols said. "How can you tell an adult that is legally allowed to go fight for your country that when they come home, they're not allowed to purchase or own a firearm? That's just crap."

HR5717

The Congressional website summarizes the impact of HR 5717, commonly called "Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety Act of 2020," in the following list:

Generally requires individuals to obtain a license to purchase, acquire, or possess a firearm or ammunition.

Raises the minimum age — from 18 years to 21 years — to purchase firearms and ammunition.

Establishes new background check requirements for firearm transfers between private parties.

Requires law enforcement agencies to be notified following a firearms-related background check that results in a denial.

Creates a statutory process for a family or household member to petition a court for an extreme risk protection order to remove firearms from an individual who poses a risk of committing violence.

Restricts the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semiautomatic assault firearms and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Restricts the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, or receipt of ghost guns (i.e., guns without serial numbers).

Makes trafficking in firearms a stand-alone criminal offense.

Requires federally licensed gun dealers to submit and annually certify compliance with a security plan to detect and deter firearm theft.

Removes limitations on the civil liability of gun manufacturers.

Allows the Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue safety standards for firearms and firearm components.

Establishes a community violence intervention grant program.

Promotes research on firearms safety and gun violence prevention.