A Pine Bluff man was found shot to death late Friday, Aug. 14, the third homicide victim in a week.

The latest victim was identified as 51 year old Steven Carter, according to a news release.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of investigating Carter’s death. Around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 14, officers were dispatched to 4316 Burnett St. in reference to a someone being shot.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found Carter inside the residence. Carter sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

This was the city’s 18th homicide. There was no suspect information and the motive of the shooting was unknown when the news release was issued.

Last week, two men were shot and killed in Pine Bluff.

On Aug. 13, officers were dispatched to 101 W. 17th Ave. around 12:57 a.m. where they found 39-year-old Christopher Gates on the front porch of the residence. Gates had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

Also at the same location, Charles Washington Jr., 18, was found shot multiple times. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and died while in surgery. There was no suspect information at the time of the news release and the motive for the shootings were unknown.

Anyone with any information in either case is asked to contact the police department’s detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/