The Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas will meet at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Arkansas State Police Administrative Headquarters, at Little Rock.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the establishment of the panel in June. The meeting will be conducted in a manner consistent with the directives issued by the Arkansas Department of Health, specifically health screening prior to entering the meeting, the use of respiratory masks and exercising social distancing, according to a news release.

Locally, members include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Tim Campbell, a 2015 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The chairman is Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.