A Pine Bluff man was found shot to death late Friday, Aug. 14, and another man has been arrested in connection with the homicide, according to an Aug. 17 news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Friday’s victim was identified as 51-year-old Steven Carter. Iman Jackson, 31, of Pine Bluff was arrested in connection with Carter’s death.

Jackson was booked into the Jefferson County jail Monday and faces charges of capital murder and alias aggravated robbery, according to the jail log.

Carter’s death was the city’s 18th homicide this year and the third murder in a week.

Carter was found dead with gunshot wounds at 4316 Burnett St. around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 14. Officers were dispatched to the address in reference to someone being shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they found Carter inside the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Last week, two other men were shot and killed in Pine Bluff.

On Aug. 13, officers were dispatched to 101 W. 17th Ave. around 12:57 a.m. where they found 39-year-old Christopher Gates on the front porch of the residence. Gates had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher.

Also at the same location, Charles Washington Jr., 18, was found shot multiple times. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and died while in surgery. There was no suspect information at the time of the news release and the motive for the shootings were unknown.

Anyone with any information in either case is asked to contact the police department’s detective division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook at Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/