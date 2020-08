THE PINE BLUFF BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020 AT 4:00 P.M.

THE PINE BLUFF BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020 AT 4:00 P.M. AT PINE BLUFF CONVENTION CENTER, 1 CONVENTION CENTER DRIVE, PINE BLUFF, AR 71601 TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING:

Appeal of the Zoning Ordinance regulation not allowing pre-fabricated storage buildings as principle building for dwelling.