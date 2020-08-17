A global health official and national coronavirus response coordinator said the Arkansas positivity rate was coming down and the number of new cases was down 30% from the same time last week.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, visited Arkansas on Monday and took part in the governor’s daily press conference.

On Monday, there were 412 new COVID-19 cases with only two counties having more than 20. Those counties were Pulaski with 54 and Sebastian with 21. Gov. Asa Hutchinson discussed both counties with Birx in regard to further steps that need to be taken.

Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero noted the importance of wearing masks when going into the community in order to continue the downward trend.

Out of the 486 patients who are hospitalized, 120 of them are on ventilators as of Monday. There are still 6,341 active cases in Arkansas, 5,309 of which are in the community.

With four new deaths on Monday, the death toll in Arkansas passed the 600 mark to reach 603.

Hutchinson spoke to a letter from the United States Postal Service (USPS) which informed people that, due to the increased number of people expected to vote absentee, those who mail their ballots in closer to the deadline may present county clerk offices with more difficulty in counting.

The governor used this opportunity to urge Arkansans voting absentee to mail in their ballots as soon as possible to make counting easy and efficient for the county clerks.

Hutchinson also addressed the upcoming return to school for Arkansas public schools.

There are 52 private schools across the state that have already started the school year. This accounts for 15,000 students and 2,000 faculty and staff. Hutchinson noted that this provides information about returning to school that the Arkansas Department of Education will be able to use as schools return next week.

When asked about the Little Rock Teachers’ Union telling teachers to not go back to school if required to provide in-class instruction, the governor shared that teachers across the state were going back eagerly and that request did not reflect the safety protocols ADE and Arkansas Department of Health have put in place for them.

Another question was if the state was tracking the number of resignations and retirements of teachers in response to COVID-19 and Hutchinson stated that he was not aware of that taking place.

With college students returning to campus, there was some dispute as to which state would be counted if a student tested positive for COVID-19. The governor said that if they tested positive in the first two weeks, it would mean they got it from their home state and should be counted there, after that it should be counted as an Arkansas case.

Hutchinson pointed out that "it’s going to be a challenge" with college students to make sure they socially distance and resist the urge to have large gatherings.