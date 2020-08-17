Over 1,200 school supply bags were distributed on Saturday by the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association in collaboration with B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere).

Over 1,200 school supply bags were distributed on Saturday by the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association in collaboration with B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere). Organized by PBFD Lieutenant, Mozell Gipson, this operation marked the 17th Annual Project Fresh Start.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Pine Bluff Convention center several volunteers gave away school supplies, goodie bags, breakfast and lunch.

"We have been doing this since 2004," said Gipson. “We spent the first nine years in Central Park. Since then we went inside the Convention Center Arena but unfortunately due to the pandemic we had to do it to CDC's compliances so we are outside."

The name was changed this year to Back to School Grab & Go. Participants drove thru the north concourse of the Pine Bluff Convention Center and were served their back-to-school supplies.

Breakfast and lunch was sponsored by G.Y.M., a feeding program located in Pine Bluff.

"We have partnered with this program for three years," said Antoinette Burls of G.Y.M.

Other sponsors of this event were Walmart and Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

"Walmart has partnered with us every year," said Mozell. "I also want to thank Judge Brown, the juvenile judge with Jefferson County Court, his church and all of the banks."